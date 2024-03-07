Apple terminates Epic’s developer account as clash Intensifies

The rivalry between Apple and Epic Games is raging after the former blocked the game creator from launching its online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe. Silicon Valley did that by terminating a new developer account that Epic Games had created in Sweden. The account would have allowed Epic to put Fortnite and other games back on iPhones in Europe and run its game store. It is pertinent to mention here that Apple must enable third-party stores on its devices, under the new European law.

Developer accounts hold significance, as developers can’t distribute apps to iPhones and iPads without having one. On Wednesday, Apple said that the court rulings have clarified that it has “sole discretion” to remove any Epic Games developer account, keeping in mind the “egregious” violations of the company’s developer agreements.

“In light of Epic’s past and ongoing behavior, Apple chose to exercise that right” to terminate Epic Games’ account, Apple said.

On the other hand, Epic made an accusation that by terminating its developer account, Apple was trying to remove one of its biggest potential competitors from the Apple App Store.

“This is a serious violation of the DMA and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices,” Epic Games said.

Previously, Apple had terminated a few of Epic’s developer accounts in 2020 after the game developer deliberately violated Apple’s in-app payment rules. However, in response, quite cleverly, Epic used its violation of the rules and subsequent removal from the App Store as the fundamental aspect of public relations and a legal campaign against Apple.