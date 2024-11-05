Apple Testing the Waters for Smart Glasses

Apple is actively exploring the potential of smart glasses, as evidenced by an internal study launched in late October. The study, codenamed Atlas, aims to gather feedback from Apple employees on existing glasses available on the market.

The Product Systems Quality team within Apple’s hardware engineering division is leading this initiative. By studying the strengths and weaknesses of current glasses, Apple can gain valuable insights to inform the development of its own glasses product.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple is targeting a 2027 launch for its smart glasses, codenamed “Apple Glass.” The company has also filed patents related to smart glass technology, further indicating its interest in this emerging market.

Apple’s approach to smart glasses mirrors its strategy for the Apple Vision Pro, its mixed-reality headset. Before launching the Vision Pro, Apple conducted extensive research and analysis of existing VR and AR headsets to identify potential opportunities and challenges.

While the Apple Vision Pro is currently positioned as an early-adopter product, Apple is likely working on more affordable and accessible smart glasses for a wider audience. The company’s long-term vision for augmented reality and virtual reality remains ambitious, and smart glasses could be a key part of this future.

It’s important to note that Apple glasses are still in the early stages of development. However, the company’s internal study and patent filings suggest that it is actively exploring this exciting new technology. As Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, we can expect to see more exciting developments in the years to come.