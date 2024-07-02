Last month, Apple announced an exciting partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its upcoming iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia releases. This collaboration marks a significant step for Apple in enhancing its AI capabilities. However, Apple has confirmed plans to expand this integration further by incorporating more chatbots in the future. A new report suggests that Apple is planning to announce Gemini chatbot integration with Google this fall.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple has been negotiating with both Google and Anthropic, a startup specializing in AI. According to Gurman, Apple aims to formalize a partnership with Google this fall, coinciding with the public release of Apple Intelligence.

Both iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will feature Apple Intelligence, Apple’s own AI system. This system uses the company’s proprietary on-device and online language models to perform various tasks, including answering questions, summarizing text, and generating images. If Apple Intelligence cannot answer a query, it will prompt users for permission to consult ChatGPT.

Apple to Announce Gemini Chatbot Integration with Google

Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, stated in an interview last month that the company plans to add support for more chatbots in the future. This approach aims to give users the flexibility to choose the chatbot that best suits their needs.

Even before Apple Intelligence was officially announced, there were multiple reports about Apple’s talks with Google to integrate Gemini into iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. While only OpenAI’s ChatGPT was mentioned during the WWDC 2024 event, this week’s Bloomberg report indicates that Apple remains interested in incorporating Google’s Gemini into its devices.

Interestingly, Meta also sought to bring its own chatbot to Apple Intelligence. However, Apple reportedly declined Meta’s proposal, citing disagreements over Meta’s privacy policies.

Apple Intelligence will roll out later this year with updates to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Initially, it will be available in US English and will support the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as iPad and Mac models with the M1 chip or later. Apple plans to expand these features to more languages over time, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Apple’s partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its new operating systems marks a significant step in enhancing its AI capabilities. The potential addition of Google’s Gemini further underscores Apple’s commitment to providing users with advanced AI tools. As Apple Intelligence becomes available, users can look forward to a more versatile and powerful AI experience on their devices. This move not only reflects Apple’s dedication to innovation but also its focus on user choice and privacy in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.