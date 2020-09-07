A Reddit’s post (via AppleInsider) just gave us a hint that Apple is getting reading to announce the Apple iPad Air 4 this Tuesday, September 8th. A couple of listings for cases being offered by Amazon Germany were shown by the post. While the screenshots from the latter site also highlighted the protective accessories manufactured for the “iPad Air 4 2020” by ZtotopCase and TiMOVO.

With the listing, the render of the tablet has also confirmed the rumored design changes for the fourth-generation iPad Air. The tablet is coming with a new look that resembles that of the iPad Pro. There is no more Touch ID/Home button which allows Apple to reduce the bezel’s size.

Apple to Announce Two Devices Tomorrow

Now you must be thinking where did Apple hide Touch ID on the fourth-generation iPad Air? You can find that in the slate’s power button, a location that Apple will employ for the 2021 iPhone SE Plus, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Says.

Interestingly, the iPad Air 4 will also support the second-generation Apple Pencil as well as a Type-C charging port instead of the proprietary Lightning system. The tablet will feature a 10.8-inch display that is powered by some variant of the 7nm A13 Bionic chipset. Apple device will be coming with the internal storage of the same 3GB of memory found in the previous generation model or give it a bump to 4GB. The tablet will come with iPadOS 14 under the hood.

Twitter tipster Jon Prosser tweeted on his handle that Apple’s press release is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 am EDT, although he notes that the time is not locked in until the press is briefed. He also highlights that Apple might release the Apple Watch Series 6 tomorrow.

The wearable will deliver improved Gym Stats along with participating gyms developing either an iPhone app or an Apple Watch app. With the help of that, the users will be able to track their progress.

