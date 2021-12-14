The Silicon Valley giant Apple is close to making another name for itself. According to reports, the US-based technology company Apple is going to become the first company in the world with a market value of 3 trillion dollars. Shares of the company rose nearly 1 percent to close at $181.75 in pre-market trading. According to reports, Apple’s stock will be required to reach $182.85 to become the first-ever company with a $3 trillion market value.

Apple to Become the First-Ever Company with a Market Value of $3 Trillion

However, the company will be required to cross this gap, to become the first company in the world with a market value of 3 trillion. Apple’s market worth reached 1 1 trillion for the first time in August 2018, while in August 2020, the company’s market worth exceeded 2.2 trillion dollars.

Furthermore, according to reports, Apple’s shares have risen more than 35% this year alone. The company is believed to have benefited from the growing demand for subscription services such as Apple Music, Apple TV +, iCloud, and the popular App Store, along with its new iPhone 13 and other previous models.

It should be noted that if we look at the market value of other big technology companies besides Apple, then the value of Microsoft is about ً 2.6 trillion and the market value of Google’s owner Alphabet is about 2 2 trillion. Conclusively, Apple is going at a very rapid pace and reaching a milestone that even the world’s top economies apart from China and US are able to achieve. However, we will have to wait and see when Apple crosses this milestone.

Check out? Apple AR Glasses are Going to be the Next Best-Selling Product