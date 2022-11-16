Apple to buy US-made chips from TSMC: Tim Cook

During an internal meeting held in Germany with Apple employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear that the company will source some of its chip supply from an unfinished TSMC plant in Arizona. He also said that chip order might expand to plants in Europe as well. Apple Services chief Eddy Cue and Head of People Deirdre O’Brien were also present in the meeting.

In a meeting, Tim cook said:

“We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less. “In Europe, I’m sure that we will also source from Europe as those plans become more apparent.”

Construction of the TSMC chip fabrication plant in Arizona was initiated in June 2021. Initially, the company foresaw to kick start production in September 2022 but this timeline was extended to six more months. Now, the TSMC plant is expected to go online in March 2023 and its production will kick start in early 2024.