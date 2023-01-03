Advertisement

Apple devices, be it iPhones, iPads and Macbooks are quite expensive devices. Due to their high prices, people hold onto their devices for more time so smaller repairs are quite necessary to make the device run swiftly. Now in 2023, Charge More for fixing your iPhone and other common fixes which are aging batteries.

A Redditor has come across a note on Apple’s iPhone Battery Service support document telling users about “current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

Apple to Charge More for fixing your iPhone, Mac, and iPad in 2023

Sadly, iPad battery replacement will increase by $20 for all models, however, replacement pricing for the newest iPad Pro and entry-level iPad will remain the same. If someone wants to make a battery replacement for Mac, Apple will charge $30 more for all MacBook Air models and an extra $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

A few months back, Apple has increased the price of battery replacement for the iPhone 14 from $69 to $99 and the M2 iPad Pro from $99 to $149 (11-inch) and $179 (12.9-inch). Other than this, Apple has not revealed whether it will charge more for other services as well such as screen repair. With the pricing getting hiked, people will have to decide whether to get their devices fixed or go for new devices. Let’s wait and watch.

