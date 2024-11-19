Apple to Discontinue iCloud Backups for Older Devices Starting December 2024

Apple is gearing up for a significant change for users of devices running iOS 8 or earlier. Now, you must be wondering what it is. Starting December 18, 2024, iCloud backups will no longer work on older operating systems (iOS 8 and earlier). Moreover, all existing iCloud backups associated with them will be permanently deleted. So, get ready to test newer software versions or alternative backup methods to protect your data.

Apple has published a new support document about the upcoming change:

Starting December 18, 2024, device backups will require iOS 9 or later. This is to align more closely with our published minimum software requirements. Until this date, you’ll be able to use the service as normal. Afterward, your backup data will be deleted unless you update to iOS 9 or later.

Beware iOS 8 Users: Your iCloud Backups Will Be Deleted This December

For users still using iOS 8 or earlier, immediate action is required to avoid losing important data. The most easy solution is upgrading to iOS 9 or later, provided the device supports it. However, for older models like the iPhone 4S and iPad 2 that cannot upgrade beyond iOS 8, you need manual backups via a computer. So, what are you waiting for? Protect your important data right now!

Users can connect their device to a Mac running macOS Catalina or newer and back up via Finder to create a manual backup. On the contrary, older macOS systems or Windows PCs can use iTunes or the Apple Devices app for backup purposes. These methods safely store your data without even iCloud.

This Apple announcement highlights the growing gap between older technology and current software requirements. iOS 8 was groundbreaking at its launch time over a decade ago. However, Apple’s ecosystem has since moved forward significantly, and now maintaining support for older systems has become increasingly impractical.

For people who rely on legacy devices for basic functionality, this move may serve as a wake-up call to consider upgrading to a newer iPhone or iPad. The silicon giant’s decision seems sudden, but the company has given users ample notice to prepare. So act before December 18, 2024, whether you are updating to a newer iOS version or switching to manual backups, to ensure no data is lost.

Check Out: Galaxy S25 Benchmarks Hint at 12GB RAM & Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset