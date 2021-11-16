Apple to Enter Drone Market

Apple had requested for the patent rights to make a Drone. According to Apple, the patents that were awarded to Apple on November 11, have travelled around the world from Singapore in May 2020 to US in February and April and now Apple Drone is under making.

Apple portfolio is quiet colorful, filled with many different SBUs namely smartphones, VR Headsets, Automobiles and now a new addition of Drones making.

The US Patent And Trademark Office has published two patent applications from Apple that relate to drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the first application, the patent covers the UAV and a controller’s application and interaction method, including gadgets, systems and methods of pairing the drone with a wireless remote controller.

As per the second patent application, it is more concerned with the monitoring and control type of drones i.e. the controlling and monitoring of the UAV via the cellular network system.

at the present it cannot be said whether these new projects of Apple Drone will be offered for commercial use.

Other than these drone, Apple is also working on the new Mac Chips which will be launched by 2023. The chips are known as M2. According to The Information, the Mac chips i.e. M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max will be developed by the 5nm process.

By 2023, iPhone and Mac will be using the 3nm chips which will be having the codenames “Ibiza”, “Lobos” and “Palma”, as Apple and TSMC (chip supplier) will start their productions.

Also Read: New Rumors About the Launch of Apple AirPods Pro 2