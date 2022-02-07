Apple to Hold a Virtual Event for New iPhone SE and iPad Air

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Apple is set to hold a virtual event on Tuesday 8th March. The event will be showcasing the new iPhone SE and iPad Air model. Both these models are said to be equipped with A15 chip and will be supporting 5G.

Furthermore Gurman has said that Apple also plan to launch one of the Mac, though its not confirm whether the Mac will be launched on March 8th virtual event. As per deductions of the many rumors, the new Mac can be the high-end Mac mini which will be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip. Though the replacement of silicon chipset used in 27-inch iMac is not yet confirmed and as the rumors goes it may be launched in late August or September.

According to Gurman Apple will be making some change to its new entry-level products. The entry-level MacBook Pro will be loosing the Touch Bar whereas the entry-level notebook will not be having the ProMotion display. The new Macs will be probably released in the later half of this year; not before the release of Macs packed with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

For the year 2022, Apple has planned the launch of at least four new Macs. All the four Macs are said to be equipped with M2 chips. According to Gurmans’s report among the four Macs, MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, an entry level 13-inch MacBook Pro and entry level Mac mini are part of it.

