Apple is gearing up for a significant transformation of its digital assistant, Siri, making it more advanced and conversational, to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini Live. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this upgrade, dubbed “LLM Siri,” will leverage Apple’s cutting-edge AI models to create more natural and fluid interactions. This marks a crucial step in Apple’s broader plan to integrate artificial intelligence deeply into its products, particularly the iPhone.

The upcoming Siri overhaul aims to significantly enhance the assistant’s functionality. One of the notable improvements will involve expanded use of App Intents, enabling Siri to interact more seamlessly with third-party apps. This will allow users to perform complex tasks, like setting up multi-step workflows or managing app-specific functions, with greater ease.

Apple to Introduce “LLM Siri” to Compete with ChatGPT and Gemini

Additionally, Siri will harness Apple’s proprietary AI, Apple Intelligence, to provide advanced capabilities such as summarizing and drafting text. This feature is expected to cater to productivity-focused users who need quick, reliable assistance in writing emails, messages, or notes.

Apple is expected to unveil its AI-enhanced Siri plans as early as next year. However, the full implementation of the new system is projected to take place by spring 2026. This timeline reflects Apple’s cautious and deliberate approach to integrating AI into its ecosystem.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software, Craig Federighi, highlighted this strategy during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Federighi emphasized that while AI systems like OpenAI are excellent for complex tasks such as explaining quantum mechanics or generating creative content, Siri’s focus remains on practical, everyday functionalities.

“There’s a spectrum here, there’s a tradeoff across capabilities,” Federighi explained. “Siri excels at handling tasks quickly and locally on your device—like opening your garage or sending a text message. As these technologies evolve, we’ll see a convergence of capabilities, but Siri will continue to excel in its unique space.”

Apple has been conservative in its AI rollout compared to competitors like Google and Microsoft. The company introduced ChatGPT integration into Siri only recently as part of the iOS 18.2 beta. However, this measured approach ensures that new features are thoroughly vetted for privacy, security, and user experience—hallmarks of Apple’s ecosystem.

Future updates for Siri include the ability to “understand” on-screen content and execute actions within apps. These upgrades are slated for release next year, further enhancing Siri’s utility in everyday scenarios.

Apple’s focus on device-local processing and privacy gives Siri a distinct edge. Unlike cloud-based AI systems, Siri processes many tasks locally, ensuring faster response times and enhanced security for users. While competitors prioritize broad AI applications, Apple’s strategy centres on blending intelligence with practicality.

The introduction of “LLM Siri” is a bold move, signifying Apple’s commitment to remaining competitive in the AI landscape. By combining advanced conversational AI with its ecosystem’s strengths, Apple aims to redefine how users interact with digital assistants.