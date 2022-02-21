Apple to introduce M2 chip along with four new Macs this year

Apple will release many new Macs with a new M2 Chip later this year, according to tech columnist Mark Gurman. A 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac Mini, a 24-inch iMac, and a revamped MacBook Air are expected to be unveiled.

Apple hasn’t said much about the M2 processor, but Gurman believes it will have a CPU that is somewhat faster than the M1’s and will use the same eight-core design. Its graphics cores, on the other hand, may increase from seven or eight to nine or ten. Apple may offer Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip in 2023, much as it did with the M1 chip, as well as reveal an M3 chip, according to Gurman.

If you are into video or graphic design and require the fastest performance from a Mac, this is ideal. But, clearly, this type of speed comes at a price that most users can’t afford, and most people don’t need that kind of gear to surf the web, watch Netflix movies, keep up with pals on social media, or work on papers and spreadsheets from home.

At a rumoured March 8 event, Apple is likely to unveil a 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, and maybe one new Mac. In March, Apple will also release iOS 15.4, which has a Face ID feature that works with face masks.

In contrast to the recent report, Gurman believes Apple will ditch the Touch Bar on the upcoming 13-inch MacBook, while he agrees that the notebook will be devoid of a ProMotion display.

According to sources, the first 3nm processor-based devices would be available in the first quarter 2023, with production starting at the end of 2022.