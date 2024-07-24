Apple to Kickstart iPhone SE 4 Production in Coming Months: Report

A new report suggests that Apple is finally moving forward with the iPhone SE 4, after nearly two years of rumors. The report was shared by Information Today which says that Apple suppliers are preparing to begin mass production of the iPhone SE 4 in October of this year.

However, contrary to expectations, this timeline indicates that the iPhone SE 4 may not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series. Instead, the report anticipates that the device could be launched ahead of the Lunar New Year in January 2025. But another thing worth mentioning here is that all three previous iPhone SE models were announced in March, so a March 2025 launch also holds weight.

Expected Specifications:

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an Action button, and a USB-C port. Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have the same appearance as the base iPhone 14 but will probably include only a single rear camera, as witnessed in previous SE models. However, the company may use the same rear-panel manufacturing process that is used in the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

Stay tuned for further updates as the launch date gets near and more information becomes available.

Also read:

iPhone SE 4 To Feature FaceID & OLED Display With Higher Price Tag