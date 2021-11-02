According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the silicon valley giant Apple is working on developing a new car crash detection feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The new feature will be able to assess if you’ve been in a car accident and afterward automatically dials emergency services for you.

Apple to launch a Car Crash Detection Feature for iPhone and Apple Watch: Report

Apparently, the feature will be rolled next year, probably as part of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. But, we must mention that similar connected car services like GM’s OnStar, Subaru’s Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect can call emergency services in the US if you’ve been in a car accident, However, not every vehicle has connectivity features. For those automobiles, something like Apple’s upcoming car crash detection system could truly be a life-saver for iOS users.

We would also like to mention that it may follow Google’s Personal Safety application designed only for Pixel phones, which encompasses a feature to call for help when it detects a crash.

According to the report, Apple’s car-crash-detection feature operates by measuring for an instant jump in gravity in case of an impact. The report from the Wall Street Journal said that the company has been testing this feature over the past year by collecting data from iPhone and Apple Watch users.

Honestly, it sounds like Apple Watch’s fall detection feature, but for vehicles. Fall detection can tell if you’ve tripped or stumbled and call emergency services on an immediate basis.

