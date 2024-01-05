Apple To Launch AI-Improved Siri At WWDC 2024

According to the latest leaks, Apple will include its generative AI technology in Siri not just locally on iPhones, but also integrated into other services. Now, you must be wondering which Apple services I am talking about. The silicon giant will announce new services at Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference. The company will integrate generative AI into these services as well.

AI Improved Siri Is On Its Way

It is pertinent to mention here that Apple has not launched an equivalent to ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence tools. At least, not publicly. However, the company has reportedly invested $1 billion in adding AI to Siri. We all know that the AI industry is taking off, and Apple has floundered to improve Siri overall. That’s why the silicon giant is all set to make this investment.

According to a leakster:

“Generated AI version of Siri on Apple’s Ajax-based model [will be] announced at WWDC. [It will add] more personalization and natural conversation to Siri… [and] efficient management of various Apple iPhone, etc.”

The leaks also claim that “different external service-to-service” features will be launched at WWDC. However, “some services or features will differ between subscription services.” However, it is still not known whether these are Apple’s services, or third-party services to train Siri’s AI. The leaker also claimed that Apple has disbanded its 5G modem team, either because it has given up the project, or that it has completed the project. However, neither Apple abandoning or finishing its 5G modem appears possible. The silicon giant has been working to replace Qualcomm’s 5G modems with its own since the company’s $1 billion acquisition of Intel’s entire modem business in 2019. So, there are still some fingers pointed against the authenticity of this leak.

Anyhow, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 typically takes place in June. There had been no words regarding the exact dates yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.