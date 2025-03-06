Apple to Launch Foldable iPhone in 2026 – What to Expect

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, set to launch in 2026, with a focus on premium design and advanced display technology. According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this device will be positioned as a high-end iPhone with a price tag exceeding $2,000. While it promises a crease-free folding display, it may come with certain trade-offs, such as the absence of Face ID due to space constraints.

Premium Build and Advanced Display

One of the standout features of Apple’s foldable iPhone will be its seamless display technology, which eliminates the visible crease commonly seen in current foldable smartphones. This will be a major selling point, distinguishing Apple’s offering from competitors like Samsung and Google. The device will feature a stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge, ensuring durability while keeping the design sleek and modern.

When unfolded, the phone will be just 4.5 mm thick, making it one of the slimmest foldables on the market. However, this ultra-thin design appears to have led to the removal of Face ID, as there isn’t enough space to accommodate the required sensors. Instead, Apple is likely to bring back Touch ID, integrated into a capacitive side button—similar to the implementation seen in the iPad Air. This would mark the first time a non-home-button iPhone relies on fingerprint authentication instead of Face ID.

Foldable Design and Display Size

The foldable iPhone will follow a book-style design, featuring a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch outer display for standard smartphone use. This means that when opened, it will be roughly the size of an iPad mini, offering a larger screen experience while remaining compact when folded.

Apple is also working on a foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid, featuring an 18-inch display with similar crease-free technology. This suggests that the company is heavily investing in foldable displays across its product lineup.

Camera Setup and Specifications

The foldable iPhone will feature a dual-camera setup, with a front-facing camera that remains usable in both folded and unfolded modes. The rear camera will have two lenses, though specific details about their resolution and capabilities have not yet been confirmed.

In terms of dimensions, the device will measure 4.5 mm thick when unfolded and 9.5 mm when folded, making it one of the thinnest foldable smartphones to date. In comparison, popular foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series are around 12 mm thick when folded, giving Apple a competitive edge in terms of design.

Apple to Launch Foldable iPhone in 2026

Apple will finalize the foldable iPhone’s specifications soon, with mass production beginning in late 2025. Due to the complexity of manufacturing, the initial launch will have limited availability, with shipments estimated to be between 3 to 5 million units in 2026. By 2027, Apple anticipates total sales reaching around 20 million units, which includes a second-generation model expected to launch in the second half of 2027.

Our Verdict:

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be a premium device with cutting-edge display technology and a sleek, thin design. While the lack of Face ID may disappoint some users, the return of Touch ID and the introduction of a crease-free display could make it a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. With its high price tag and limited initial production, I think, the device will likely cater to early adopters and Apple enthusiasts looking for the next big innovation in mobile technology.