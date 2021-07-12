According to a report by Mark Gurman, the silicon valley tech giant Apple has is going to launch an iPad mini 6 with a new design. If we see the recent trajectory of Apple products, we see that MacBook and iMac are coming with a revamped design. In addition to that, Apple is using its own M1 chipset in the new devices rather than the Intel chips. Therefore, similar attributes are expected from the upcoming iPad mini 6.

Apple to Launch iPad Mini 6 with a New Design Later this Year

The upcoming model of the iPad Mini is expected to arrive with some significant design alterations. According to the report, it will come with comparatively thinner bezels. Furthermore, the users won’t be seeing the Home button anymore, so it will be a button-less device. Therefore, it can be termed as the “biggest redesign in the nine-year history” iPad mini.

However, in terms of build, a few leaked images have suggested that the upcoming iPad Mini will have a 3mm difference as compared to the current model. It is said to measure 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm in dimensions. In addition to that, it will available in three different colors; Silver, Black, and Gold. The Lightning port has been switched for USB-C port, and Touch ID will remain on the iPad mini 6 in the shape of a power button sensor.

Though. the iPad Pro is equipped with the M1 chipset, we expect the company to roll out this upcoming model powered by the Apple A-series processors to distinguish between the Pro and Mini models in terms of performance.

Check out? Apple Next iPad Pro will Come with Wireless Charging Feature



