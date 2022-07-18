We already know that Apple will more likely to launch multiple new Mac computers this year. Now, some latest reports have revealed that Apple will launch MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with a new M2 processor this fall. The former will have a 14-inch screen while the latter will have a 16-inch screen.

Apple to Launch MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with new M2 Processor this Fall

The reports claim that the new MacBook Pros will launch as early as this fall. These high-end notebooks will not follow the same design as their predecessors. Both M2 Pro and M2 Max processors are iterations of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from last year.

Furthermore, the upcoming MacBook Pros will focus more on improved graphics. Because, MacBook Pro is used by professional consumers who want to perform more demanding tasks on their machines such as video editing, coding, etc.

If we take a look at the previous MacBook Pro lineup, they have come with faster M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The notebooks offer a significant performance boost, long battery life, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR displays with thin bezels, 1080p front-facing camera, physical function keys, and more connectors such as HDMI, SDXC card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. We know that the price of Apple’s products are always high. So, the last year’s laptops start at $1,999.

On the other hand, these will not be the only devices to come with M2 chipsets. The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have already launched with the M2 chips. It offers a 13.6-inch display, supports MagSafe charging, and has two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. The Air has enough battery life for 18 hours of video playback and fast charging. The new MacBook Air starts at $1199.

