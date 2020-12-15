Apple has launched its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad back in September. Now, according to some reports, Apple is working on another entry-level iPad. Apple’s new entry-level iPad will launch with a 10.5-inch display and Apple A13 Bionic chipset. Also, the iPad is expected to launch in early 2021.

Apple to Launch New 10.5-inch Entry-Level iPad Soon

Additionally, the coming iPad will be a ninth-gen device. The iPad will come with a thinner and lighter chassis. However, the upcoming iPad will have almost the same design as the current version. Some other rumours also claim that Apple will reuse the form factor of the 2019 iPad Air. The last year’s iPad has also lighter and thinner body and has a 10.5-inch display.

Moreover, it will come with 4GB RAM and the same old Touch ID home button on the bottom bezel. There are also some reports about the expected price. The upcoming iPad will likely to cost around $299 which is far less than the $329 price of the current model.

Additionally, the new iPad will have a base version with 64GB storage as standard. It means there will be other storage variants as well. Unfortunaltey, this is all that we know so far about the upcoming iPad. But hopefully we will get more information about the iPad in the coming days.

On the other hand, Apple is reportedly planning on a new ARM-based processor with as many as 32 high-performance CPU cores that could appear on a Mac in late 2021. It means in the new iPhone we will see the new processer.

