Apple to launch new iphone models, smartwatches this fall

Apple is getting prepared to reveal a busy lineup of hardware later this fall. The Cupertino, California-based company is said to plan to launch a total of four new iPhone models, a pair of smartwatches from Apple Watch, its first on-ear headphones, a revamped mid-tier iPad Air, and a smaller voice assistant from HomePod.

The source’s rundown falls in line with previous reports and adds that amid the pandemic, Apple has asked its manufacturers to manufacture about the same volume of iPhones as they did last year.

Apple’s latest range of new devices will be the core of its next generation of iPhones. Report says that Apple will launch four, new 5G iPhones, all featuring a redesigned exterior with iPad Pro-esque square edges and OLED displays with “enhanced color and clarity”. While the report does not mention directly if these new displays are fitted with mini-LED software, their summary of them suggests the same thing.

In addition, the report supports earlier rumors that Apple will shortly carry out a new iPad Air with smaller bezels-identical to the iPad Pro. While it no longer shares information, it is claimed that the iPad Air will have a fingerprint reader in its power button, and will be compatible with the Magic keyboard.