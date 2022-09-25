Apple to launch two Macbook Pro at October Event

According to new sources, Apple will release improved versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in October. Both devices are believed to be powered by M2-based chipsets, most likely the M2 Pro and M2 Max. During this occasion, Apple should also announce a release date for macOS Ventura.

Not only that, but the company is also preparing a number of new Macs for launch in 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, also hinted at what Apple may release shortly.

Gurman states in his August newsletter that he “would expect a revised iPad Pro with an M2 CPU,” which sources can independently confirm. Apple intends to deliver the MagSafe connection to these tablets in two sizes: 11-inch iPad Pro with LCD display and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED technology.

Design of MacBook Pro

The updated MacBook Pro design has a flatter-edged frame, a notch at the top of the display, resurrected connections such as MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks often go through several generations before substantial hardware upgrades.

While the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors are likely to remain 5nm, they are believed to be built using TSMC’s newer 5nm technology known as “N5P,” thus the next MacBook Pro models will still offer performance and power efficiency gains. However, the move to 3nm processors in 2023 or later would result in a larger performance boost.