Apple Inc. is set to manufacture its most expensive iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, in India for the first time this year. This marks a significant milestone for both the American tech giant and India’s growing manufacturing sector.

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple’s key partners, is leading this initiative. According to sources familiar with the plan, Foxconn will start assembling the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models within weeks of their global launch this fall. The company has already started training thousands of workers at its factory in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India, to meet the production demands as close to the global release date as possible. These sources requested anonymity as the details are private.

Apple to Manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India for the First Time

This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing base beyond China. While China still produces the majority of iPhones, Apple is increasingly expanding production to other countries to mitigate risks associated with the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington. India’s role in Apple’s manufacturing strategy has been growing, particularly since 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced financial incentives to attract high-end manufacturing to the country.

The impact of this shift is already evident. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, Apple assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India, representing up to 14% of its global production. This figure underscores India’s rising importance in Apple’s supply chain. Last year, the company made the India-produced standard iPhone 15 available on the same day as its global release. We may see a similar strategy for the iPhone 16 too.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple partners in India, such as Pegatron Corp. and the Tata Group, may soon join in producing the Pro models. These companies will develop larger batteries, advanced cameras, and premium materials like titanium, for these high-end phones. However, the representatives from Apple, Foxconn, and Pegatron declined to comment on the matter.

See Also: Apple Gears Up for iPhone 16 Launch with Display Production in Full Swing