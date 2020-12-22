Apple to manufacture passenger vehicles by 2024

Apple is heading forward towards self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to manufacture a passenger car that may include its own cutting-edge battery technology, company officials told sources.

The report is unclear about how it all comes together not it’s clear if all this engineering is heading in to the next passenger vehicle Apple intends to do, but it suggests that Apple is exploring vehicle manufacturing, despite recently shutting down efforts to make an automobile.

The automobile initiative of the iPhone manufacturer, known as Project Titan, has been uneven since 2014, when it first began building its own vehicle from start. At one point, Apple scaled back efforts to focus on software and reevaluated its priorities.

The secret to Apple’s approach is a new battery concept that will “radically” lower the cost of batteries and expand the range of the car.

If there’s one business on the planet that has the money to do that, it’s possibly Apple. Yet it’s not a mobile phone at the same time, says official of Project Titan. Some experts or analysts who are aware of Apple’s plans cautioned that pandemic uncertainties could drive the initiation of production to 2025 or beyond.

The officials have also stated that the Apple will be relying on third party companies to provide elements and parts of its self-driving tech, including its LIDAR systems. Apple’s battery technology is claimed to focus on a “monocell” configuration that allows more power to fit into the total battery by not separating it into separate cells. Apple’s official blog states that this could theoretically lead to a longer range and lower prices.

In order to turn revenue, automobile contract manufacturers frequently call for amounts that might also threaten Apple, which will be a newcomer to the automotive industry. With the high-end technology Apple can achieve this goal of self driving car.