Apple has agreed to pay a $250 million fine to settle a lawsuit related to delays in delivering its promised AI-powered Siri features. The case centers on claims that the company misled customers by advertising advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that were not released on time.

The issue began when Apple introduced a more personalized version of Siri during its 2024 developer conference. At the time, the company presented this upgraded assistant as a major part of its new “Apple Intelligence” system. It was promoted as being able to understand personal context, interact with apps, and perform tasks on behalf of users in a much smarter way than before. Many consumers expected these features to arrive quickly, especially with the launch of new iPhone models.

Apple to Pay $250 Million Fine Over Delayed AI Siri Features

However, the promised Siri upgrade did not arrive as scheduled. Nearly two years after its announcement, the advanced version of the assistant is still not fully available. This delay led to frustration among users who had purchased newer iPhones expecting to experience these AI improvements.

The lawsuit argued that Apple’s marketing created unrealistic expectations. Customers believed they were buying devices that would soon include cutting-edge AI capabilities, but those features were either delayed or never delivered. While Apple did introduce some parts of its AI system—such as improved text tools, image generation, and limited chatbot integration—the most important Siri upgrades were missing.

As part of the settlement, Apple will compensate certain customers in the United States, particularly those who purchased recent high-end iPhone models. These users were considered most likely to have relied on the company’s claims about upcoming AI features. If approved by a judge, the settlement will provide financial relief, although the exact amount each individual receives may vary.

Importantly, Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing. This is common in large settlements, where companies choose to resolve disputes without formally accepting blame. Even so, the case highlights growing pressure on tech companies to deliver on ambitious promises.

Apple’s handling of the delay also drew criticism. The company did not clearly acknowledge the setback until months after the affected iPhones had already been released. During that time, promotional materials continued to highlight features that were not yet available. Once the delay became public, Apple removed some of its earlier advertisements.

Looking ahead, Apple still plans to release the improved Siri experience. Reports suggest the company is working with external partners to strengthen its AI capabilities. The new assistant could arrive in a future software update. This version is expected to finally deliver the smarter, more helpful interactions that were originally promised.

The situation serves as a reminder that while AI technology is advancing quickly, delivering reliable and polished features takes time. For consumers, it also shows the importance of understanding what features are available at launch versus those that are planned for the future.