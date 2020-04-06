Apple is getting entered into a new medical business as it is also the need of time. The company is basically helping the medical workers and want to protect them from Covid-19 as they are working on a frontline. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a video embedded on a Twitter that its company is building something much needed right now. The company is going to produce approximately 1 million face shields in a week. Apple has sourced 20 million face masks for doctors and nurses through its supply chain.

Apple to Produce Face Shields

The mask produced by Apple is of the higher quality N95 that are filtering out a minimum of 95 percent of airborne particles.

Cook said in his video:

“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers. Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week and the feedback from doctors was very positive.”

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

This recent action taken by Apple is so appreciable as the shortage of masks and shields is now making hurdles for hospital workers to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

