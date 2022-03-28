Apple to Reduce iPhones and AirPods Output: Nikkei

Since the attack of Russia on Ukraine and rising inflation, the demands for the electronic devices has reduced, Due to the “weaker-than-expected demand” Apple plans to retrench the production of iPhones and AirPods. Apple Inc plans to produce about 2 million to 3 million units less than the original plan.

In the next quarter Apple will be producing 20% fewer iPhone SEs according Nikkei. Nikkei further added that company has got low number of orders for the AirPods wireless headphones cause of which the production has been reduced by 10 million units.

Furthermore the company has asked its supplier to reduce the iPhone 13 range units production by about a couple of million units..

Apple in its March event unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 5G is targeted at the buyers of emerging markets, as it is Apple’s low-cost model.

In the second quarter of year 2020 till the end of 2021, the iPhone SE 4G model accounted for almost 12% sales of the iPhone device overall sales. The biggest market being Japan after United States.

Apple company has not yet commented to Nikkei Reuters. Time will tell what actually Apples plans or does for the iPhones and AirPods production.

