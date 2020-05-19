Apple has recently announced that the company will reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States this week, continuing a slow process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets. In March, the company shut all its stores outside of mainland China in retaliation to the spread of the COVID-19. Apple began to shut its 50+ mainland China stores in January and reopened them by mid-March.

Apple to Reopen 25 More Stores in the United States

Apple’s head of retail, Deirdre O’Brien stated that “Our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident the environment is safe,”. She further told that the Apple stores will enforce social-distancing rules, limit occupancy and some will allow only curbside or storefront service.

Apple does not reveal its retail store revenue. Direct sales, which include retail stores, web, and corporate sales, accounted for 31% of its $260 billion in 2019 revenue.

The Chief Executive Tim Cook refused last month to provide an outlook for the June quarter, citing business uncertainty created by the coronavirus. The first-quarter sales in China, indicating that country’s store closings and lockdown, were $9.46 billion, about $1 billion less than for the same period a year before.

Last week, Apple reopened its first 5 stores in the US, asking customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and cover their faces with masks before entering the premises. The company has more than 500 stores worldwide and 271 at home. The website 9to5Mac informed that Apple would reopen nearly 10 of its stores in Italy as well. We can wait and see what kind of ramifications the reopening of stores would have in the near future.

