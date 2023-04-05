With the launch of new operating systems, such as iOS and macOS, Apple brings new features. But still, the company keeps its online services running on older software. But this may soon change, as Apple is about to shut down its online services for devices running some older software.
Apple to Shut Down its Online Services For Devices Running Older Software
According to the leaker known as StellaFudge, virtually all of Apple’s online services except for iCloud will stop working on devices running iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. The leak claims that users running this software will be notified about the upcoming limitation and to update their devices if possible.
Apple itself published a new support article last month explaining that “older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps.”
The reasons behind this decision are unclear, but Apple could be working on a major upgrade under the hood for its online services that would break support for some old software.
Also, the number of users running old Apple software is really low. According to Apple, only 8% of iOS devices still run the software before iOS 15. This means that there will be little impact of limiting services to newer devices.
According to another report, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for iPhone 8, iPhone X, 5th generation iPad, and the first generation iPad Pro. Last year, iOS 16 also dropped support for multiple devices, including iPhone 7, the first-generation iPhone SE, and the last iPod touch model.
