Apple to Skip iPhone 19 and Launch iPhone 20 in 2027

According to multiple sources, Apple plans to skip the iPhone 19 name and move directly to iPhone 20 when it unveils its 2027 iPhone lineup. If accurate, this move would align with Apple’s intention to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, which first debuted in June 2007.

Apple’s Strategic Naming Choice for iPhone 20

By jumping straight to iPhone 20, Apple appears to be signaling that this model will represent a major milestone in the company’s history. The last time Apple made such a bold naming decision was with the iPhone X, which broke the traditional naming sequence to highlight its revolutionary design and technology.

At the time, CEO Tim Cook explained that the iPhone X had “no predecessor product” . It wasn’t replacing an existing model, it was actually a leap forward. Similarly, the iPhone 20 could mark another transformative step in Apple’s evolution.

Foldable iPhone Could Debut as the iPhone 20

Rumors about a foldable iPhone have been circulating for years. In fact, early reports hinted at a 2026 release. However, new information suggests that Apple may delay the launch until 2027, as it continues to refine key design elements.

If Apple’s first foldable smartphone does arrive in 2027, launching it under the iPhone 20 name would make perfect sense, both as a symbol of innovation and as a celebration of two decades of the iPhone.

Foldable iPhone Design and Display Details

Leaks indicate that Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature an ultra-thin design. It is described as resembling two iPhone Airs joined together when unfolded. The outer display is expected to measure 5.5 inches, while the internal foldable screen could reach 7.8 inches.

More impressively, Apple is reportedly developing a new display technology that eliminates the crease issue common in other foldable devices. Multiple reports claim the company is investing heavily to ensure a perfectly smooth folding experience, setting a new industry standard.

Apple’s Future Foldable Plans

Apple’s foldable ambitions may not stop there. According to recent rumors, the tech giant is also working on a flip-style foldable iPhone, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. This model is expected to debut within the next two to three years, expanding Apple’s portfolio of foldable iPhone models.