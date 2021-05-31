According to a report by Forbes, the tech giant Apple published a job ad on its website which points out that the company may support cryptocurrency payments in the near future. As per the report, Apple posted a job ad for a “Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments.” Such a job post requires an expert who has experience in handling cryptocurrencies. According to the job post,

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions.

Apple to Support Cryptocurrency Payments in the Near Future

The primary qualification needed for the post is “5+ years experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc.”

According to a research report from RBC Capital Markets, Apple has a “clear opportunity” to devise a buying and selling mechanism for cryptocurrencies, a step that would enable the company to abruptly gain the market share.

Over time, Apple has dealt cautiously with cryptocurrencies. It banned cryptocurrency wallets from its App Store back in 2014, but later the company rolled back its decision and now allows crypto wallets on its platform. However, on the other side, the company bans mining for cryptocurrencies on iPhones. In addition to that, the company doesn’t allow its Apple Card credit card to be used to buy cryptocurrencies.

Apple has the capability to tackle the issue which individuals face while acquiring crypto assets because of its world-class software and a secure ecosystem. This development could result in making the United States a global leader in crypto assets.

Check out? Purple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini Announced on Apple Spring Loaded Event