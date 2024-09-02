Apple is set to host a highly anticipated event on September 9 to launch its new iPhones, along with some other exciting gadgets. However, according to a report from MacRumors, the tech giant isn’t stopping there. Apple is also scheduling another event in November, focusing on unveiling new Macs with M4 chips. This second event may even take place in October, with Macs becoming available in November, following a similar pattern to last year when Apple announced new Macs on October 30 and released on November 7.

The upcoming Mac-focused event will likely showcase Apple’s next generation of Mac models powered by the latest M4 chips. Reports suggest Apple will introduce a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M4 chip. Additionally, updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature the more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, respectively. Fans of the iMac can also look forward to a refreshed model equipped with the M4 chip, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Apple to Unveil New Macs in November with M4 Chips

Apple will surprise users with a redesigned Mac mini, potentially featuring a more compact and cube-like appearance. The new Mac mini models will likely be available with both M4 and M4 Pro chips, catering to users with varying performance needs. An exciting update across all new Mac devices is the standard inclusion of 16GB of RAM, which promises smoother multitasking and improved overall performance.

The M4 chip, which first appeared in the iPad Pro launched in May, brings incremental improvements over its predecessor, the M3 chip. While not a groundbreaking upgrade, the M4 chip will offer better power efficiency, faster processing speeds, and enhanced graphics performance. The upcoming event will give Apple the chance to showcase the capabilities of the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, which will deliver even more significant performance boosts.

Apple’s strategy to hold two separate events underscores its commitment to catering to different segments of its consumer base. While the September event will likely draw attention to the latest iPhone models and other consumer gadgets, the November (or possibly October) event will spotlight Apple’s ongoing innovation in the computing space. By focusing on delivering powerful and efficient devices, Apple aims to solidify its position in the competitive market of high-performance laptops and desktops.

In summary, Apple’s upcoming events promise to offer a range of new devices that cater to both casual users and professionals. With the introduction of the M4 chips across its Mac lineup, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology, setting new standards for performance and design in the industry.

See Also: Will Apple Surprise Us With An iPhone SE 4 At iPhone 16 Launch?