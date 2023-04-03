Apple to Unveil WatchOS 10, macOS 13.4, iOS 17 & Much More at WWDC 23

Many of you might be expecting that the iOS 17 will be the only big software update at the WWDC 23. However, it’s not the case as the Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that watchOS 10 will receive noteworthy new features, which will also be demonstrated at WWDC 2023 on June 5. Likewise, the report indicates that macOS 13.4 will include compatibility for additional Macs. Conclusively, during the next worldwide developer conference, Apple will demonstrate the latest features and capabilities of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS, and xrOS.
There are currently no clues regarding the exact features that watchOS 10 may offer to the Apple Watch. Given that this is the tenth edition, we may anticipate watchOS 10 to have some cosmetic updates and must-have features. The same holds true for iOS 17, which will likely include support for third-party app stores, app sideloading, and mixed-reality headsets.
Apple is anticipated to release its more powerful Apple Silicon-powered Macintosh computer, the Mac Pro, powered by an M2 Ultra processor with 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores. In addition, it is anticipated that the Mac Pro would include up to 192GB of inbuilt RAM. In addition, the mac Pro may be the first Apple Silicon-powered product that offers storage expansion.
Apple Reality Pro, a premium AR/VR headset, is rumored to be the focus of WWDC 2023. It is rumored to cost roughly $3,000, has twin 4K eyepieces, and operates on the VR-optimized xrOS operating system.
