Generally, Apple uses a new chipset every year for its iPhone. In iPhone 12 series, Apple used the A14 Bionic chip. By following the pattern, the company used the A15 Bionic processor in iPhone 13 series. But it seems like the trend is going to change. According to some latest leaks, Apple might use older chips in its cheapest iPhone 14 series.

Apple to Use Older Chips in its Cheapest iPhone 14 Models

According to the Veteran Apple tipster and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only two iPhone 14 Pro models will receive the brand-new A16 Bionic processor. On the other hand, the two non-Pro variants will come with the A15 Bionic chipset. The analyst further claims that the Pro models will receive LPDDR5 RAM while the non-Pro models will receive the older LPDDR4X standard.

Additionally, he revealed the name and screen sizes of the phone in the series. The series will include four models. The vanilla iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch screen, iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch screen. Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inches screen and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also have a 6.7-inches display.

It seems like Apple is going to follow the two-tiered strategy like the other Chinese manufacturers are doing. For instance, the OPPO Find X5 uses last year’s Snapdragon 888 processor while the Find X5 Pro uses the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Apple has not said any words about this news yet. But we will get more information about it in the coming months. So stay tuned.

