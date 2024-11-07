Apple is actively working on a strategy to make its Vision Pro headset more affordable. However, producing a cost-effective version of this advanced mixed-reality device has proven challenging, leading to potential delays in its release until at least 2027. Apple’s current Vision Pro headset features top-of-the-line technology, including OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) displays, which offer a high-resolution experience but come at a steep price. To lower costs, Apple is exploring alternative display technologies that can still provide impressive visual quality but at a more accessible price point.

The Vision Pro headset currently uses OLEDoS panels from Sony, known for their remarkable pixel density of 3,391 pixels per inch (ppi). This level of clarity is ideal for an immersive experience, but it’s also one of the reasons the device is so expensive. For a more affordable version, Apple aims to reduce the pixel density to around 1,500 ppi. Even with this reduction, achieving the necessary clarity for a mixed-reality headset is still a significant technical challenge, particularly when compared to typical mobile screens, which usually have a much lower pixel density.

Apple to Use Samsung’s Foldable Display Tech for Affordable Vision Pro Headset

Apple is evaluating two main display technologies for its budget-friendly headset: W-OLED+CF and a potential two-glass solution. W-OLED+CF stands for White OLED with a Colour Filter. In this approach, a white OLED layer provides the light, and a colour filter on top produces the red, green, and blue colours necessary for a full-colour display. This technique is more cost-effective than OLEDoS because it uses glass as a base rather than silicon, making it a promising choice for reducing manufacturing costs.

However, even within the W-OLED+CF approach, there are two ways to implement the colour filter, each with its own advantages and drawbacks. The traditional method involves using a second glass sheet for the colour filter, which is well-established in display manufacturing but results in a thicker panel. In the case of headsets, where compactness is critical, Apple may want to avoid this added thickness.

Instead, Apple is leaning toward a method that integrates the colour filter directly onto the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) of the primary glass sheet. By eliminating the second layer of glass, Apple can achieve a thinner, lighter display panel, which is preferable for a wearable device. Samsung, which uses a similar technique in the displays for its foldable phones, is currently Apple’s leading choice as the supplier for this display technology.

Yet, challenges remain. Although Apple is targeting a reduced pixel density of 1,500 ppi—less than half that of the Vision Pro—this density still far exceeds the 400–500 ppi typically found on mobile and foldable screens. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6 has a display density of around 426 ppi, just a fraction of what’s required for a high-quality VR/AR headset. Consequently, Samsung Display may need to develop a new panel with significantly higher pixel density to meet Apple’s requirements.

Given the technical hurdles, Apple hasn’t entirely dismissed the idea of a two-glass solution if the single-glass approach proves too difficult. However, its primary focus remains on achieving a thinner, more efficient display, which aligns with Apple’s emphasis on high-quality, streamlined designs.

As Apple continues to experiment with display technologies, the affordable Vision Pro remains in development. The final design will likely depend on a careful balance between cost, performance, and user experience. If Apple and Samsung successfully create this high-density, cost-effective display, it could mark a major breakthrough in making advanced XR technology more accessible to a broader audience.