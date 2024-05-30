Apple TV App Coming to Android Phones: What to Expect

It’s unusual for Apple to extend its services to Android, making today’s news particularly intriguing. Apple seems to be planning to launch its TV Plus app on Android phones. This speculation arises from a job listing Apple posted on May 25, seeking an Android software engineer. The listing specifies that this engineer would join the Apple TV app team to “design and architect a sophisticated application,” indicating Apple’s intent to expand its TV Plus service to the Android platform.

While the job listing doesn’t explicitly state it, there are strong indications that the company intends to develop an Android version of its streaming service phone app. Additionally, the listing suggests that the tech giant is keen on expanding the user base of its streaming service.

Given that Android phones dominate the global smartphone market with over 3 billion active devices running on Google’s OS, extending TV Plus to Android users has the potential to significantly boost its user numbers. While the iPhone holds a strong position in the US market, it lags behind Android phones on a global scale.

Apple has made significant investments in its TV Plus platform, backing original programming such as Ted Lasso and Severance. With such investments, expanding the service’s reach becomes crucial for business growth. This move isn’t surprising given Apple’s history of extending the app to various third-party platforms like Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Moreover, Apple TV Plus has previously been available on Google Chromecast devices and smart TVs running on Android, indicating a willingness to engage with the Android ecosystem. Therefore, the potential availability of the app for Android phone users is a promising development.