Apple TV might finally be coming to Android

According to Twitter user, who properly disclosed the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island physical design and packaging, Apple intends to make its TV app available for Android devices. The leaker claims Apple is testing the app internally and wants to release it shortly, but no timeline was provided.

For those who are bored of Spotify and YouTube Music, Apple Music is allegedly getting an upgrade for Android. Beyond these arrival notifications, however, there are no additional information.

You cannot currently watch Apple TV+ content on an Android smartphone. Only Android TV/Google TV-enabled TVs, streaming boxes, and dongles can do so in Google’s ecosystem. The Apple TV website does not even identify Android smartphones and tablets as supported devices.

The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, Roku TVs, and certain smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio are also compatible with the Apple TV app. The software allows you to watch Apple TV+, purchase or rent TV series and movies from the iTunes Store, and much more.

Previously, an app was seen on Android TV devices in the summer of 2021, adding validity to this allegation. Apple is no stranger to the Play Store; in addition to a Move to iOS app for moving away from Android, the firm allows Music customers to listen to their complete catalogue on Google’s platform.