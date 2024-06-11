Apple Unveils A New Era Of AI at WWDC 2024

At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced a new era of AI dubbed “Apple Intelligence,” showcasing a suite of AI-powered features. Apple Intelligence encompasses different tools for writing, image editing, and organization, providing a sneak peek into the future of Apple’s AI capabilities. The silicon giant highlights that Apple Intelligence operations will primarily occur on supported devices, with some tasks offloading to secure Apple services. It is pertinent to mention that Apple will not access or store any data related to Apple Intelligence activities. Besides Apple Intelligence, Apple WWDC 2024 also unveiled significant software updates across its product series. So, let’s delve into it.

Major Announcements at Apple WWDC 2024

iOS 18

Customization : Improved home screen and control center customization, including app locking with Face ID.

: Improved home screen and control center customization, including app locking with Face ID. Improvements: Upgrades to Messages, Mail, and Maps, alongside a major redesign for Photos.

iPadOS 18

Shared Features: Integrates all iPhone updates with a new calculator app and a floating toolbar across different built-in apps.

macOS Sequoia (macOS 15)

Continuity : New features for accessing your iPhone from your Mac.

: New features for accessing your iPhone from your Mac. Safari Upgrades: Contains page summaries and other enhancements.

watchOS 11

Fitness Focus : New features like Training Load for workout intensity measurement, pause ring progress, and a Vitals app for health metrics.

: New features like Training Load for workout intensity measurement, pause ring progress, and a Vitals app for health metrics. Interface Improvements: Improved smart stacks and new Photos watch faces.

visionOS 2

Enhanced Capabilities : Allows 2D photos to be turned into spatial photos and introduces support for new gestures.

: Allows 2D photos to be turned into spatial photos and introduces support for new gestures. Expansion: Apple aims to launch its Vision Pro headset in additional countries outside the U.S.

tvOS 18

InSight Feature : Provides information on actors/actresses in the shows you’re watching, just like Prime Video’s X-Ray feature.

: Provides information on actors/actresses in the shows you’re watching, just like Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. Subtitles and Audio Enhancements: Automatic subtitles when muting or rewinding, and enhanced dialogue audio.

Key Features of Apple Intelligence

Writing Assistance: AI-assisted tools in apps like Mail will offer writing suggestions, including advice on tone and document formatting. Image Editing: Users can create custom emojis and use the Image Playground to develop graphics from prompts.

Photo editing includes a Magic Eraser-like feature to remove background objects and the ability to compile photos and videos into stories based on user prompts.

According to the silicon giant, Apple Intelligence will be available exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any Mac or iPad equipped with Apple’s M series chips. Older devices will not be a part of this initial rollout. WWDC 2024 accentuates its commitment to integrating advanced AI capabilities across its devices, vowing a more intelligent and personalized user experience while ensuring data privacy and security.