Apple unveils New iPad Air and An Entry-Level iPad

When Huawei has unveiled its high-end tab, Apple also took the wraps off its newest tablets. There are two tabs – a brand new iPad Air and an entry-level iPad. Here are the specs of both the tablets.

Apple iPad Air

Let’s first discuss the specs of the new Apple iPad Air. It has a fresh design with smaller bezels. The size of the screen is 10.9-inch with Liquid Retina display with 2360×1640 resolution. TouchID is integrated into the new, top-mounted power button.

Additionally, the iPad Air is powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic chipset. It has a 6-core CPU design with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Performance is improved by 40% compared to the previous iPad Air. The GPU is 30% faster.

At the back, we will see a 12MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, support for 4K video recording at 60fps, 240fps slow-mo, and improved video stabilization. For selfies, there is a 7MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video at 60fps.

Other key specs include Wi-Fi 6 on board, dual speakers, and support for Apple Pencil. Apple will also offer a floating keyboard case for it.

The new iPad Air will be available next month in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue colours. The starting price of the tab is $599 (Wi-Fi-only) or $729 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) with 64GB of storage. It will also be offered with 256GB storage at $749/$879.

iPad (8th Generation)

Now let’s discuss the specs of the entry-level, eight-generation iPad (2020). The iPad has come with the A12 Bionic chipset at the helm, with its 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

Moreover, it has a 10.2-inch display with big bezels. As far as the pricing of the tab is concerned, it will cost $329 for the Wi-Fi-only model, and $459 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. Both will have 32GB of storage. There’s a 128GB configuration, for $429/$559. Moreover, the 8th gen iPad will be available in silver, space gray, and gold.