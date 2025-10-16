Apple Unveils New MacBook, iPad, and Vision Pro with M5 Chipset

Apple has unveiled three new Pro devices; the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro, all powered by the new Apple M5 Chipset. This next-generation processor takes Apple’s performance and AI capabilities to a whole new level.

Apple M5 Chipset: A Big Step in AI and Graphics Performance

Built on a 3nm process, the Apple M5 Chipset delivers four times the GPU performance for AI compared to the M4. It features a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in every core, providing a 45% boost in ray tracing and smoother visuals. Apple calls it the “next big leap in AI performance” for its devices.

Performance You Can Feel

The M5’s 10-core CPU combines six efficiency cores with four performance cores for a 15% speed boost over its predecessor. Its 16-core Neural Engine offers 30% more memory bandwidth, now reaching 153GB/s.

Apple says these upgrades let users enjoy AI-driven workflows on the new MacBook and iPad. Whether you are running large language models or AI art tools locally, the Apple M5 Chipset ensures a smooth experience. The M5 chip also improves Apple Intelligence features and speeds up Persona creation and photo-to-3D transformations on the Vision Pro.

MacBook Pro with M5: Smarter and Faster Than Ever

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the M5 processor and faster internal storage. Apple claims it delivers:

3.5x faster AI performance

1.6x faster graphics

20% better multithreaded performance

The laptop supports up to 4TB of storage, keeps the same premium design, and lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. Prices start at $1,599 for the base model with 16GB of memory.

iPad Pro with M5: Built for AI-Powered Performance

The M5 iPad Pro achieves 3.5x faster AI performance than the M4 version and up to 5.6x faster than the M1. It features Apple’s C1X modem for cellular connectivity and the N1 chip for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread.

Charging is also quicker, reaching 50% battery in just 30 minutes. Available in 11-inch ($999) and 13-inch ($1,299) models, it maintains the same slim design and high-quality display.

Vision Pro with M5: More Comfortable and More Capable

The M5 Vision Pro includes a new Dual Knit Band for extra comfort. The M5 chip helps it load apps faster and makes browsing smoother. Its micro-OLED displays now have 10% more pixels, and the refresh rate goes up to 120Hz.

Battery life has improved too. The newest rendition of the Vision Pro offers up to 2.5 hours of general use or 3 hours of video playback. It’s priced at $3,500 with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.