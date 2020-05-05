The US tech giant Apple has updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new type of Magic Keyboard for the stablest typing experience ever on a MacBook and increased the storage two times across all standard configurations. Due to which it adds even more worth to the most famous MacBook Pro.

The new update also provides 10th-generation processors for up to 80% faster graphics performance. Along with that, it makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. It has mighty quad-core processors, the dazzling 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, stereo speakers, a big battery life, and the power generated macOS, everything in an astonishingly portable design. The new updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today. The price starts at $1,299, and $1,199 for academic purposes.

Apple Updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Bunch of Features

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features the new Magic Keyboard, first launched on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to the MacBook Air in the month of March. Magic Keyboard highlights a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a convenient and stable key feel. In contrast, the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them much easier to find, doesn’t matter if users are navigating through spreadsheets or playing the games.

No matter if you are a college student, or a developer, the 13-inch MacBook Pro gives a powerful performance. And now Apple is attaching the new Magic Keyboard, increasing the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, told that “With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance”.