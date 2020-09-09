Get ready to watch the Apple virtual launch event on September 15. In Twitter’s code, the evidence of a new Apple online event surfaced which revealed a new emoji. This new emoji appeared by using #AppleEvent hashtag. We saw the teaser on Twitter released by Apple’s SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak that confirms that the event is going to take place on September 15.

Apple Virtual Launch Event to Take Place on September 15

The official invitations for the launch event titled “Time Flies” has also been sent to the press members. The Apple plans to introduce an updated Apple Watch, perhaps the Series 6. According to a previous report, Apple might announce two Apple Watch models: one is the Apple Watch Series 6, and the other is supposedly an updated, lower-cost version of the Series 3 Apple Watch.

Apple event on Sept 15th! I would very much expect it to be a new Apple Watch (“Time Flies”) and possibly a new iPad. From what I’m told and everything Apple has said on earnings calls, the new iPhone is coming a few weeks later. pic.twitter.com/EuKfN8BqHA — nilay patel (@reckless) September 8, 2020

It is to be expected that Apple will launch at least four new iPhone 12 models with the support of 5G networks, while the highest-tier may support mmWave 5G. All the phones will be featuring a new flat-edge design, reminiscent of the design of the iPhone 5, or the most recent iPad tablets. Some rumors suggest that a new iPad Air model with an edge-to-edge display will also appear.

Some other gadgets we might get to see in the launch event:

A New lower-cost HomePod speaker

First pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones.

New Apple TV hardware along with a new remote that will help you to track it like Find My iPhone.

AirTags

