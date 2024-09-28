Apple Vision Pro 2: A Powerful Future with Apple Intelligence
Analyst Predicts AI Integration and Production Timeline
Apple fans eagerly await the release of the M4 Macs later this year. However, a recent report suggests that the company is already looking ahead to the next iteration of the Apple Vision Pro, powered by the upcoming M5 chipset and incorporating Apple’s advanced AI capabilities.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!