Apple Vision Pro 2: A Powerful Future with Apple Intelligence

Analyst Predicts AI Integration and Production Timeline

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Sep 28, 2024
Apple Intelligence

Apple fans eagerly await the release of the M4 Macs later this year. However, a recent report suggests that the company is already looking ahead to the next iteration of the Apple Vision Pro, powered by the upcoming M5 chipset and incorporating Apple’s advanced AI capabilities.

According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to begin production of the new Apple Vision Pro in the second half of 2025. This next-generation headset is anticipated to incorporate Apple’s AI capabilities, known as Apple Intelligence, into the spatial computing realm.

Addressing the Challenges of the Original Model

The Apple Vision Pro, released earlier this year, faced some initial challenges, including lower-than-expected sales and concerns about its high price point. To address these issues, Apple has reportedly paused production of a more feature-rich version and is focusing on developing a more affordable model.

The Potential of Apple Intelligence

The integration of Apple Intelligence into the next Apple Vision Pro could significantly enhance its capabilities. By leveraging AI, the headset could offer more advanced features, improved performance, and a more immersive user experience. This could help Apple attract a wider range of customers and compete more effectively in the emerging market for augmented reality and virtual reality devices.

A Brighter Future for Spatial Computing

While the initial launch of the Apple Vision Pro may have fallen short of expectations, the company’s continued investment in the technology suggests a promising future for spatial computing. With the potential improvements offered by the next-generation Apple Vision Pro, Apple may be poised to redefine the way we interact with digital content.

