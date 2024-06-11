The WWDC 2024 event brought exciting news for tech enthusiasts with the announcement of Apple visionOS 2, the first major software update for the Vision Pro headset. Alongside this update, Apple revealed that the Vision Pro is expanding to more markets starting June 28. Initially, it will be available in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, with subsequent availability in Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada from July 12.

VisionOS 2 introduces significant enhancements, particularly to the Photos app. One of the standout features is the use of machine learning to transform existing 2D images into spatial photos. This process is straightforward, requiring just a single tap from the menu to convert a regular photo into a spatial one, adding depth and a new dimension to your photo library.

Apple Vision Pro Global Rollout Begins June 28, VisionOS 2 Debuts

Another exciting update is the addition of wide and ultrawide virtual monitor options for the Mac Virtual Display feature, set to be available later this year. According to Apple, these virtual monitors will offer the equivalent of two 4K monitors side by side, enhancing productivity for users who need expansive digital workspaces. Furthermore, the Travel mode, previously limited to airplane use, will now function during train rides, making the Vision Pro even more versatile for travellers.

VisionOS 2 also brings updates to SharePlay, which now supports Personas. This allows users to watch videos, collaborate on projects, and work together in a virtual 3D space with other Apple Vision users. A new tap gesture has been introduced, providing quick access to the control center, and streamlining navigation and control within the Vision Pro environment.

Apple announced a collaboration with Canon to develop a new spatial lens for its EOS R7 DSLR camera. This partnership will enhance the capabilities of the Vision Pro, particularly in creating high-quality spatial content. Additionally, you can now edit spatial videos in Final Cut Pro and upload them directly to the Vimeo app for visionOS, expanding the creative possibilities for content creators.

Apple Immersive Video, which supports a dedicated 180-degree 8K video format, is gaining more partners, including RedBull and Black Magic. This collaboration promises to bring more immersive and high-quality video content to Vision Pro users, enriching their viewing experience.