Apple Watch 6 tracks anxiety, sleep, but same battery life

The Apple Watch 6 (or Apple Watch Series 6 if you want to be all proper about it) is the latest watch from, well, Apple (if you don’t count the Apple Watch SE, launched at the same time).

The company introduced two new smartwatches at Apple ‘s September virtual event: The Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Both devices run WatchOS 7, but since the Watch SE is a more compact variant of the flagship Watch from Apple, it has less functions and a less sophisticated S5 chipset.

For the first time, the Watch 6 features blood oxygen (SpO2) control, a clearer always-on camera, an always-on altimeter and a quicker chip. With their devices, rival smartwatch vendors seem to be taking bigger strides forward, though Apple sticks to its gradual method (and battery life is 18 hours).

Few helpful resources are also included with the watchOS 7 software update, including Apple Watch sleep monitoring. A slew of new watch faces and watch bands are also available.

Pros:

Blood oxygen (SpO2) app

New colorful casings

Brighter always-on display

Faster charging

However, the Watch Series 6 has more options of style and material. The Series 6 comes in blue and red, in addition to the regular silver, grey and gold aluminum finishes. It also has versions of steel and titanium, with distinct paint variations in both products.

A rounded, metal frame with a square panel that curves elegantly into the unit itself, the Apple series 6 starts on the exterior with the same design language found in previous versions.

The Apple Watch 6 is the best smartwatch you can purchase. The wearable category king has now spoiled users with buttery smooth results, velvety haptics and trouble-free setup in its sixth iteration.