Apple Watch 7 hints ‘ton of innovations’

The Apple Watch 7 may be months away from release, but we already have an idea about what the next model will bring due to some early leaks and experience with Apple’s smartwatch range. The expected arrival of this exquisite watch series is in September this year.

We don’t know much about the smartwatch which is already a long way out, and we’ve noticed some leaks and rumors about design and new features for the Apple Watch 7.

We’ve also come up with a wishlist of the innovative features and modifications we would like to see in 7 series, focusing both on previous wearable features.

Therefore, since the Series 5 only introduced an always-on display and built-in clock, while the Series 6 added a blood oxygen sensor, it may be that the Series 7 provides some bigger interface improvements. However, since it was first launched, the Apple Watch has had the same form factor, so we might see things change drastically, but you never know.

More health and fitness updates are also expected, maybe taking on the likes of Garmin with a recovery feature close to Body Battery.

The Apple Watch 7 might be ready to turn from an OLED display to a microLED display, allowing the Apple Watch to be thinner and more power-efficient. MicroLED displays provide greater brightness and do not suffer from typical OLED panels’ luminance decay issues.

The Apple Watch 6 starts at $399 / £379 / AU$599, and although there have been some price fluctuations in the last few models, it is most likely that the Series 7 will come in at £399/$399.