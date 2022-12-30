Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels: Study

Advertisement

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information regarding the silicon giant’s Apple Watch. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada, the Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels. Isn’t it amazing?

Apple Watch: A Good Stress Level Predictor

The researchers at the university have found a close association between ECG data using Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG sensor. It includes heart acceleration capacity, deceleration capacity, and users’ reported stress levels at the time the readings are taken. Using this information, Machine learning algorithms were developed in order to create a prediction model.

Let me tell you that stress models are tipped to have a “high level of precision,” but lower recall. The recent study clearly concludes that the silicon giant’s Watch has promising potential for stress prediction. Even though, it has been proposed that more data points could be integrated into stress models in order to increase their predictive accuracy. It is all because the device has the capability to collect additional health information such as sleep and activity information.

The researchers at the Waterloo university even postulate that the highly anticipated Watch could be used to help in mental health care. It can offer many activities including breathing exercises to offset stress signals and responding early to changes in mental health. The other rivals of the Watch such as devices from Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin have offered a stress score feature for little time, however, Apple needs to implement such a feature in its Health app.

So, if you own Apple Watch, you can calibrate it to improve the accuracy of your distance, pace, and calorie measurements. It can also help it learn your fitness level and stride, which even improves accuracy when GPS is limited or unavailable.

