In a growing global smartwatch market, the Apple Watch continues to lead with more than three times the market share of its closest competitor Samsung. According to new research, global smartwatch sales increased by 13% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same time in 2021. Similarly, Q1 2022’s sales were up by the same 13% YoY.

Apple Watch Continues to Lead the Growing Global Smartwatch Market

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s shipments increased 8% year-over-year. But it seems like it is near the end of the Apple Watch release cycle as Apple Watch 7 series shipments show a decline larger than the previous quarter. Apple’s market share was down to 29.3% as compared to 30.6% the previous year. Anyhow, Apple still remained at the top of the list in smartwatch global shipments.

Counterpoint Research also reveals that the major cause of the smartwatch sales decline in China is its economic downturn. However, the US remains the largest buyer of smartwatches, while India has moved up to the second place. China is in third place and Europe is in fourth.

Additionally, Samsung has now increased its share from 7.4% to 9.2%, moving it up from third to second place overall. Huawei which was in second place last year now shifted to third place with a decline from 9% to 6.8%.

Counterpoint notes that its smartwatch figures include budget models.

“During the quarter, 30% of models shipped in the Indian market sold for less than $50,” said associate director Sujeong Lim. “Major local brands launched cost-effective models, lowering the entry barriers for consumers.”

Apple is having an event on September 7 to launch its new Apple Watch Series 8 alongwith iPhone 14 series.

