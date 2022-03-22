Apple Watch Series 3 to be Discontinued by the End of Year

The Life-Cycle of technological device is at least five years and at max it might go up to seven years. It is completely the companies choice to either revive an old device, like recently we heard from Samsung reviving their 2013 Samsung S4 device. Now we are hearing the news about Apple Watch Series 3 that it will be discontinued by the end of this year.

The Apple Watch series 3, was first launched in September 2017. This year the watch completes its fifth year. As per the “Apple ways” when their product reach their fifth year its the product’s retirement time i.e. the device is discontinued. According to Ming-Chi Kuo the Apple analyst the Watch Series 3, by the end of this year fall will meet its end. He further added that the Watch series 3 will not be able to meet the requirements of the upcoming WatchOS.

The new WatchOS will be unveiled by Apple as usual at the WWDC event in June. The recent version of the WatchOS is WatchOS 9. Furthermore three more Apple Watch models are expected this year. These three models will be the successors of last year’s Apple Watch Series 7. It will also include Apple Watch Series 8, a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a rugged version of the Apple Watch fit for sports.

The Apple WWDC event is one of the most awaited event of the year.

