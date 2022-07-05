Apple Watch Series 8 is in rumours these days. Some previous reports have claimed that the upcoming watch series will come with a larger screen as compared to its previous models. Some reports are also saying that the watch series will come in three sizes, one with the largest screen. According to the latest reports, Apple Watch Series 8 may have a 47mm screen size which is the largest up till now.

Apple Watch Series 8 may have 47mm Screen Size – Reports

Display supply chain analyst Ross Young has revealed the”Apple Watch Series 8″ display sizes. According to Young, the new display size would be 1.99 inches, which would indicate an Apple Watch size of about 47mm. Currently, the largest model has 45mm in size and has a 1.9-inch display.

If we look into the history of the Apple watch series, the first three generations of had 38mm and 42mm displays. Moving forward, the next three generations had 40mm and 44mm displays. The previous Apple Watch series 7 has 41mm and 45mm displays. Now, it is time to increase the size bit more.

Obviously, with the larger screen, you need its own set of bands. Let’s see what size Apple will decide for new bands. Anyhow, there is still much time remaining till its launch. The “Apple Watch Series 8” will launch in September alongside the iPhone 14 lineup. New expected features include a rugged model, this larger size class, and new health sensors.

We will get more information about the watch in the coming days. So stay tuned for updates.

