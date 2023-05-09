Apple Watch Series 9 Is Tipped To Get Speed Boost From A15-Based Chip

The silicon giant, Apple is all set to bring a big update to the chip used in the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9. Reports claim that the upcoming model’s S9 chip appears to be based on technology used in the A15.
Apple Watch Series 9 Will Reportedly Get A15-Based Chip
The silicon giant is all set to bring a major update to the Apple Watch lineup. The company is introducing a new S-series chip for the model. The point worth mentioning here is that the S8 chip used in the Apple Watch Series 8 wasn’t much of an update from the S7 in the previous generation, however, the next Apple Watch range is expected to take a leap forward.
In conversations with Mark Gurman, a few details regarding the Apple Watch Series 9’s chip were revealed. He confirmed that the new models are due for the updated SoC. Furthermore, the chip is also expected to be a lot more powerful than the S7 or S8. Gurman states:
“I think it’ll be a new processor, not just a re-brand of the previous generation.”
When he was asked directly whether the new Apple Watch chip will be based on the A15 Bionic or not he said:
“yes, I believe it is!”
Let me tell you that from a power consumption perspective, it won’t be the A15 directly inserted into the device. Moreover, it is not the first time Gurman has debated about the next generation of Apple Watch models. On April 2, the newsletter about watchOS 10 surfaced online. It was revealed at that time also that the upcoming Apple watch will include a “fairly extensive upgrade” with many remarkable changes to the user interface.
Gurman suggested that it is essential for watchOS to have a big year for the tenth version given that the upcoming Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but significant.
